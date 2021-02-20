Benelli Leoncino 500 launched at Rs 4.59 lakh in India, check features

New Delhi: Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has recently launched the Leoncino 500 in India. This is the updated BS-6 version of the bike.

Benelli India's MD Vikas Jhabakh said "The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand."

Benelli Leoncino is powered by a 500cc twin-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This 500cc mill is capable of producing 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is four-stroke, consists of 8 valves and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Benelli Leoncino gets a retro-modern design and gets a steel trellis frame. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets tubeless tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 160/60 tyre at the rear.

The bike sports an upside-down 50mm fork suspension at the front and pre-load adjustable and rebound shock absorber at the rear.

Benelli Leoncino 500 gets 320mm disc brake the front and 260mm disc at the rear. The bike comes equipped with a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

The bike is available in two colours, Leoncino Red and Steel Grey. The Steel Grey Leoncino 500 is priced at Rs. 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Leoncino Red is priced at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli has started taking bookings for Leoncino 500. Customers can book the bike from Benelli's website or the nearest showroom. The bike can be booked at Rs. 10,000.

