Big Update: Airbags for front passenger seats mandatory from April 1, know more

New Delhi: Indian auto sector is one of the most challenging market places in the world. The customers aspire to great design, fuel efficiency and reliability at a budget price. The automobile manufacturers have been providing this, but the concern towards safety was somewhere neglected. The Zee Business news team always gives more importance to passenger safety and the news impact has come out.

The Ministry of road transport has proposed to make the front airbags (driver and passenger) mandatory in India. The law ministry has accepted this proposal and has given a green signal for front airbags as a standard fitment. As of now, only driver's seat airbags is compulsory for all passenger vehicles in India.

Passenger safety is a crucial topic and it needs to be dealt with utmost attention. The number of accidents and deaths in a car accident is a huge concern and airbags are a step in minimizing them. The airbags will be mandatory from April 1, 2021, in India. The final notification on the front airbags will be issued by the Ministry of Roads and Transport in three working days.

With this, all the existing models will require to get front passenger airbags by August 31. It was originally proposed for June 2021.

