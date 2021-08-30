हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla Cars

Big Update! Elon Musk’s Tesla receives approval for four models from India’s testing agencies

Tesla is yet to finalise its plans of launching cars in India.

Big Update! Elon Musk’s Tesla receives approval for four models from India’s testing agencies

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has passed the homologation stage for all the four models/variants it had sought approval for in India, which basically means they are ready for launch in the country.

According to the details that are divulged out from the Centre-controlled Vahan Sewa, Tesla India Motors and Energy, the India subsidiary of Tesla has got approvals for all four of its vehicle variants. Homologation basically means that the vehicle is ready to be on road as it has met all the required criterias. 

The specific details of the models are not yet revealed but multiple test cars of Tesla have been spotted on Indian roads. Model 3 and Model Y have been on tests in India for the past several weeks.

However, it is important to note that this in any way doesn’t mean that Tesla cars are ready for an immediate launch. Tesla is yet to finalise its plans of launching cars in India. The company has positive hopes of getting cheaper price tags.

When it comes to electric vehicles, the import duty in India is 100 percent if CIF (cost insurance and freight) value is more than $40,000 and 60 percent if CIF value is less than $40,000.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tesla CarsTeslaTesla import dutyTesla vehicles
Next
Story

Anand Mahindra decides to gift a customised SUV to Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara

Must Watch

PT13M41S

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India wins second gold, Sumit Antil creates history in Javelin Throw