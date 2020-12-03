BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition launched in India --Specs, price and availability

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer BMW Group India on Thursday launched the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition. Locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition will be available at shop.bmw.in from 7 December 2020 onwards.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a special price of Rs 42.30 lakh. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition is available in two colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster | Black.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition provides a distinctive visual appeal with its BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts. It features high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille, black exterior mirror caps, BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black, black chrome tail pipe finishers, 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

The interior of the car boasts of driver-focused cockpit with large panorama glass sunroof. The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function, generous cabin space and ample kneeroom.The 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. It has illuminated trim, a segment-first, that functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark and ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with Launch Control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.