BMW 3 Series 2019 launched in India at Rs 41.40 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday launched the all-new BMW 3 Series sports sedan at starting price of Rs 41.40 lakh.

The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in two diesel variants (BMW 320d Sport and BMW 320d Luxury Line) and in one petrol variant (BMW 330i M Sport) will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai.

BMW 320d Sport: Rs 41,40,000

BMW 320d Luxury Line: Rs 46,90,000

BMW 330i M Sport: Rs 47,90,000

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330i produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm.

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW BMW 320d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.8 seconds.

The exterior of the all-new BMW 3 Series comes with large BMW kidney grille, longer wheelbase, short overhangs, redesigned Hofmeister kink, distinctive spoiler and slim three-dimensional L-shaped taillights with LED technology along with two large tailpipes.

The interior comes with extended shoulder and elbow room in the front and additional legroom and headroom in the rear, large glass sunroof. The rear seat backrests that can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio for greater flexibility. It is equipped with automatic air conditioning with three-zone control extends comfort, ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs, welcome Light Carpet.

Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+).

The car hosts BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. Park Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in following metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and Mediterranean Blue.