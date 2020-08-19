BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched in India – Check features and price

New Delhi: BMW Group India on Wednesday launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’. Locally produced at the BMW Plant Chennai, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is available in petrol variant at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ will be available in M Sport design scheme and at a special ex-showroom price of Rs 42.50 lakh (Ex-showroom price).

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is available in Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic paintworks. The upholstery is available in a choice of Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ with M Sport boasts of sporty and elegant design. The striking lines, muscular surfaces and discreet design elements made of black high-gloss unit bring exclusivity to the exterior and are characteristic of the vehicle. The boldly designed kidney grille with nine slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. The dark shadow elements further extend to the LED headlights and taillights. The 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels in jet black along with exhaust tailpipe in black chrome further enhance its distinctive looks.

The interior of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ bears aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents all catch the eye. The driver-oriented BMW cockpit offers easy access to all controls. The raised seating position and generous space allow remarkable freedom of movement. The Panorama Glass Roof fills up the cabin with natural light and brings in a sense of spaciousness. The model comes equipped with universal wireless charging as a complimentary accessory.

The two- litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ comes with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor.

The BMW ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, touch functionality based BMW Navigation system Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay®, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.