BMW G 310 GS first impressions ahead of October 8 India launch --Pics here

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad world is all set to launch the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India on October 8, while the company has released the first impressions of the BMW G 310 GS.

The new BMW 310 GS first pictures have been shared by the company as the bike rolled out in Hosur from the assembly line of BMW Motorrad cooperation partner (TVS Motor Company).

BMW Motorrad world has already started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming BS6 BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R. Both bikes will be available on an EMI scheme. BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions, the company said.

“The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just INR 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan),” the company said in a statement.

Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate, the company said.

Pre-launch bookings can be availed at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website.

The company further added that the ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.