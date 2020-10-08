BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS motorcycles launched in India --Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India launched the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India on Thursday.

"India is the first country to witness the launch of the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. Both motorcycles are available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards," the company said in a statement.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced as per BS-VI standards in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

The new BMW G 310 R - Rs 2.45 lakh

The new BMW G 310 GS- Rs 2.85 lakh

The new BMW G 310 R has been launched in Cosmic Black, Polar White and ‘Style Sport’ in Limestone Metallic (additional Rs 10,000 on ex-showroom price) colour options. The new BMW G 310 GS has been launched in Polar White, ‘40 years of GS’ Edition in Cosmic Black and ‘Style Rallye’ in Kyanite blue Metallic (additional Rs 6,000 on ex-showroom price for the ‘Style Rallye’ and ‘40 years of GS’ Edition) colour options.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now available on attractive finance schemes through BMW India Financial Services with all-inclusive monthly instalments starting at Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,500 respectively.

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS Features

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS now feature a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights.

In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic color. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have a newly developed BS-VI engine. It is a 313-cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. It churns out an output of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. A remarkable feature of the engine is its backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

The 6-speed gearbox transfers the torque with an optimized transmission ratio. The slipper clutch with self-reinforcement provides precise actuation and smooth downshifts.

The newly introduced ‘Ride by Wire’ system passes on the rider’s commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system resulting in even finer control and improved throttle response. Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine.

The suspension has a torsionally stiff, highly robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a directly mounted spring strut. The suspension geometry is designed for easy handling, stability and a neutral cornering response, which makes for an active riding character and maximum riding fun.

The high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances. The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large display that offers excellent clarity and a range of information.