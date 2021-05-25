हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BMW India

BMW Group India pledges Rs 8 crore to fight COVID-19 pandemic

BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has pledged a total of Rs 8 crore towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

An additional contribution of Rs 5 crore has been made on top of the company's earlier commitment of Rs 3 crore, the automaker said in a statement.

The company's efforts are dedicated towards augmenting healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi- NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), it added.

Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation, the company said.

The automaker said it has imported 150 oxygen concentrators for critical care of COVID-19 patients. The concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation, it added.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW Group India stands together with the nation in this hour of need. Our deep and long-standing values have always motivated us to extend a firm hand of support to society in times of crisis. We are fully committed to fighting the pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

BMW India Foundation has been contributing significantly towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure and has set up an isolation ward and PCR Lab at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with a further commitment to providing RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand COVID-19 testing, the automaker said.

BMW said it is also ensuring the safety and welfare of its employees and their families. The automaker has tied up with leading hospitals for the vaccination of associates and their families at the BMW Group Training Centre in Gurugram and BMW Group Plant Chennai in Chengalpattu.

Additionally, BMW Group India has also imported oxygen concentrators from BMW Group AG, Germany for employees and their families who are in critical care for COVID-19 treatment, it added.

