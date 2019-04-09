हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BMW Z4 Roadster

BMW launches new Z4 Roadster in India, price starts at Rs 64.9 lakh

The Z4 sDrive20i variant is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh, while the Z4 M40i trim is tagged at Rs 78.9 lakh.

BMW launches new Z4 Roadster in India, price starts at Rs 64.9 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW Monday launched a new version of Z4 Roadster in India, priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes in two engine variants -- the BMW Z4 sDrive20i and the BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i, the company said in a statement.

The Z4 sDrive20i variant is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh, while the Z4 M40i trim is tagged at Rs 78.9 lakh.

"The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to the company's long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow," BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels said.

