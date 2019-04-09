BMW launches new Z4 Roadster in India, price starts at Rs 64.9 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW Monday launched a new version of Z4 Roadster in India, priced at Rs 64.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes in two engine variants -- the BMW Z4 sDrive20i and the BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i, the company said in a statement.

The Z4 sDrive20i variant is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh, while the Z4 M40i trim is tagged at Rs 78.9 lakh.

"The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to the company's long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow," BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels said.