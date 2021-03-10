BMW M340i xDrive debuts in India, quickest made in India car with 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds

New Delhi: BMW India has launched the powerful BMW M340i xDrive in the country. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, it is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.

The first-ever BMW M340i xDrive is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 387 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

The car is available at Rs 62.90 lakh (Ex-showroom price) in metallic paintworks - Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue. It features the exclusive Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching Blue.

The exterior design of the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive inspires with its sporting theme. The front end cuts a wide, low-slung and aggressive figure. The large BMW kidney grille mesh inserts are framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars that link to the headlight units. The car features the Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight. It boasts of standard 18-inch M light alloy wheels style 790 M Bicolor with mixed tyres. The option to upgrade to 19-inch M light alloy wheels in 792 M or 796 M styling is also available.

The interior of the BMW M340i xDrive is spacious and has a driver-focused cockpit. It comes with sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim, Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line elements, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M seat belt and interior trim strips in Aluminum Tetragon. It has Automatic 3 zone A/C, welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill. The boot has a capacity of 480 litres and can be expanded further by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.