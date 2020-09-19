हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BMW

BMW Motorrad enters cruiser segment with launch of new R18 model

Image courtesy: bmwmotorcycles.com

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Saturday said it has entered cruiser bike segment in India with the launch of all new R18 model.

The BMW R18 comes in two variants, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The model can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Saturday onwards through BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement.

"The BMW R18 is BMW Motorrad's much-anticipated entry into the cruiser segment. Fans and motorcycling enthusiasts in India have been eagerly waiting for this day," BMW Group President Vikram Pawah said.

The R18 is a modern interpretation of motorcycling in its most authentic form as it seamlessly invokes the essence of the famous BMW Motorrad classics into the modern era while retaining a purist design, he added.

The bike comes with 1,802 cc engine mated with six-speed transmission.

