close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad launches all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a completely newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

BMW Motorrad launches all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India. BMW S 1000 RR Standard has been priced at Rs 18,50,000, BMW S 1000 RR Pro at Rs 20,95,000 and BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport at Rs 22,95,000.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a completely newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. The engine is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower, which improves both the handling and the ergonomics. It generates 152 kW (207 hp) at 13,500 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power.

The all-new ‘Double R’ features lower weight, completely newly developed chassis and suspension, lights, dashboard, design and a new engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is the first motorcycle to feature an M package, a combination of the power of M with Motorrad, the company said in a statement.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is available in two color options..The all-new BMW S 1000 RR comes with athletic and focused design like razor-sharp flyline, low-level front section, the number plate holder includes plate lighting, LED turn signals, tail lights and brake lights.

The all-new RR is fitted with ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function as standard.

Tags:
BMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RR IndiaBMW Motorrad
Next
Story

MG Hector SUV launched in India at introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Amit Shah visits martyr's home, offers job to wife