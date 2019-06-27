BMW Motorrad launches all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India. BMW S 1000 RR Standard has been priced at Rs 18,50,000, BMW S 1000 RR Pro at Rs 20,95,000 and BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport at Rs 22,95,000.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a completely newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. The engine is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower, which improves both the handling and the ergonomics. It generates 152 kW (207 hp) at 13,500 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power.

The all-new ‘Double R’ features lower weight, completely newly developed chassis and suspension, lights, dashboard, design and a new engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is the first motorcycle to feature an M package, a combination of the power of M with Motorrad, the company said in a statement.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is available in two color options..The all-new BMW S 1000 RR comes with athletic and focused design like razor-sharp flyline, low-level front section, the number plate holder includes plate lighting, LED turn signals, tail lights and brake lights.

The all-new RR is fitted with ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function as standard.