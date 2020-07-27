हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamaha FZ 25

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 India price officially revealed – Check details here

The BS VI Yamaha FZ-25 will be available in India from July 27 while the availability of all new FZS-25 has not been confirmed by the company.  

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 India price officially revealed – Check details here

New Delhi: Yamaha India officially announced the price of the all new BS VI compliant Yamaha FZ- 25 and FZS – 25 (249CC).

The BS VI FZ-25 will be available in India from July 27 while the availability of all new FZS-25 has not been confirmed by the company.   

FZ- 250 will be priced at Rs 1.52 lakh while the FZS-250 will be priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (Ex-showroom price Delhi). FZ- 250 is available in Metallic Black and Racing Blue colour options while the FZS-250 will be available in Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue colours. The models were unveiled by the company on February 2020 in India.

The BS VI models of the new FZ-25 and FZS-25 are equipped with a 249-cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder Engine on a lightweight frame (153 kgs) and dual channel ABS.

With a maximum horse power of 20.8 PS at 8000 r/min and a maximum torque of 20.1 N・m at 6000 r/min, the feature loaded new FZ-25 gets attractive new features like “Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster”, “LED Day Time Running Lamp”, “Class D Bi Functional LED Headlight”, “Under cowling” and “Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch” in attractive color schemes.

“All such equipment along with the upright street fighter riding position and a powerful and masculine design style sets the macho adventurer FZ 25 in BS VI to carve an adventurous experience out of Yamaha’s excitement, style and sport,” a company statement said.

Additionally, the all new FZS-25 (249 cc) will have a stylish long visor, brush guards on the handle grips for protection and golden alloy wheels to add street presence to the motorcycle.

Tags:
Yamaha FZ 25Yamaha FZS 25Yamaha India
Next
Story

Amazon starts selling car, bike insurance in India
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after COVID-19 treatment in hospital