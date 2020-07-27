BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 India price officially revealed – Check details here

New Delhi: Yamaha India officially announced the price of the all new BS VI compliant Yamaha FZ- 25 and FZS – 25 (249CC).

The BS VI FZ-25 will be available in India from July 27 while the availability of all new FZS-25 has not been confirmed by the company.

FZ- 250 will be priced at Rs 1.52 lakh while the FZS-250 will be priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (Ex-showroom price Delhi). FZ- 250 is available in Metallic Black and Racing Blue colour options while the FZS-250 will be available in Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue colours. The models were unveiled by the company on February 2020 in India.

The BS VI models of the new FZ-25 and FZS-25 are equipped with a 249-cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder Engine on a lightweight frame (153 kgs) and dual channel ABS.

With a maximum horse power of 20.8 PS at 8000 r/min and a maximum torque of 20.1 N・m at 6000 r/min, the feature loaded new FZ-25 gets attractive new features like “Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster”, “LED Day Time Running Lamp”, “Class D Bi Functional LED Headlight”, “Under cowling” and “Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch” in attractive color schemes.

“All such equipment along with the upright street fighter riding position and a powerful and masculine design style sets the macho adventurer FZ 25 in BS VI to carve an adventurous experience out of Yamaha’s excitement, style and sport,” a company statement said.

Additionally, the all new FZS-25 (249 cc) will have a stylish long visor, brush guards on the handle grips for protection and golden alloy wheels to add street presence to the motorcycle.