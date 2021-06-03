Buy Mercedes car directly from the company, dealerships kept at bay

New Delhi: The country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced a fundamental transition in its retail business in India.

The company said that it is shifting to the futuristic and more customer centric ‘direct to customer’ model, called ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF). According to this new business model, Mercedes-Benz India will own the entire stock of cars, sell them via appointed Franchise Partners, invoice the new cars to the customers directly, process the order and fulfill them, offering one transparent price and purchasing experience for customers.

The company has introduced for the first time in India, an innovative ‘direct to customer’ sales model, offering a better luxury buying experience to customers.

Termed ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF), the Direct to Customer (D2C) model is a win-win situation for customers, Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partners and MB India, says the company.

ROTF will be applicable for new car sales. Separate business lines including Customer Service, Pre-Owned cars and allied businesses remain unchanged. ROTF will be implemented in India from Q4 2021 onwards

All Franchise Partners of MB India have collaborated in implementing ‘ROTF’ in India, sharing the company’s ‘customer centric’ outlook and co-creating a future ready business model, Mercedes India said.

