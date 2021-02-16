Can I use same FASTag for two vehicles? What happens to a/c balance if I lose my FASTag? Top 5 FAQs answered here

New Delhi: Usage of FASTag is now mandatory for all vehicles in the country from February 15, 2021. It is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. It also saves time and fuel. The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them.

There are several questions related to the usage of FASTag that are cropping up frequently like can you use one fastag for two vehicles, what happens to your account balance if you lose your FASTag and so on.

Here are the answers to the top 5 FAQs on FASTag:

Can I use one FASTag for two vehicles that I own/use?

No. You will need two separate FASTags for the vehicles. Once Tag is affixed on the windshield of the vehicle, it cannot be removed. If you try to do so, the FASTag will get destroyed and will not work at the toll plaza.

What to do if you lose your RFID Tag?

You will have to call the bank customer care and get your card blocked. After that, you will have to seek reissue of another RFID Tag.

What happens to my account balance if I lose my FASTag?

Once you create a new FASTag account, the bank you are charging it from, will transfer the balance on the lost FASTag to the new account.

What happens to my FASTag if I move to another city?

FASTag works on all toll plazas across the country. Call up the FASTag issuing company/bank and change your address details.

What happens to the FASTag when I sell my car?

If you have sold your car, you will have to inform the FASTag issuing bank/company.