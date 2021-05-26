Check out affordable electric cycles in India, goes upto 100 kilometers on full charge

New Delhi: At a time when the soaring fuel prices are burning a big hole in your pocket, electric bicycle come to rescue both in terms of affordability as well as help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here's looking at some affordable electric cycles in India that have great riding experience too.

Nexzu Mobility Roadlark

Homegrown e-mobility brand Nexzu Mobility has launched an e-cycle that runs up to a 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric cycle, with a 100 km riding range per charge comes with sturdy cold rolled steel frame, automotive grade build quality and customer centric features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes.

The Roadlark features a “dual battery system”. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on domestic socket. The new Roadlark clocks 100 km riding range on pedlec mode and 75 km range of throttle mode. The e-bike reaches a speed of 25km/hr. It features dual ventilated disc brakes for effective stopping power and a rugged front suspension for best in class safety and riding comfort. The new Roadlark is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touch points or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro

UK based GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro can go upto 70 km on a single charge. GoZero Mobility is manufactured in India. The GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). The robust build is supported by a composite mild steel frame with an advanced front suspension fork, coupled with alloy stem handle. Skellig Pro comes with wide 26x2.35 inches tyres, 7-speed gear system along with GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels. It also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95%.

Priced at 34,999, The Skellig Pro is available both online and offline at select outlets.

Toutche Heileo M100

Bangalore based company is Toutche, which has launched its electric bicycle Heileo M100. Although the company sells a large variety of e-bicycles, the Heileo M100 is an affordable bicycle. The running range of this electric bicycle is 60 kilometers on full charge. It has a battery of 0.37kWh capacity. However, if you want to increase its range, you can upgrade the battery for free, after which the bike will go upto 75 kilometers on full charge. The company has priced this electric cycle at Rs 49,900 including GST.