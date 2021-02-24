Citroën C5 Aircross SUV ready for India debut, did you know Citroen helped former French President Charles de Gaulle survive assassination bid?

New Delhi: As the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is all set to make its debut in the Indian market, an interesting trivial of how Former President of France Charles de Gaulle had once survived an assassination bid onboard a Citroën vehicle.

Several assassination bids were attempted on President Charles de Gaulle. However, this particular story dates back to 1962, when President Charles de Gaulle was on board his presidential automobile --Citroen DS 19 --a.k.a “La Deesse” (The Goddess). He was targeted for assassination by the Organisation armée secrète (OAS), in retaliation for his Algerian initiatives.

On August 22, 1962, Charles de Gaulle along with his wife were riding from the Elysee Palace to Orly Airport on his black Citroen DS limousine. It was then that 12 OAS gunmen opened fire on the car with a hail of 140 bullets which shattered the car’s rear window and punctured all the four tyres. But Charles de Gaulle and his wife had a narrow escape because of the superior suspension system of the Citroen DS 19.

Although limousine went into a front-wheel skid, President de Gaulle’s chauffeur managed to accelerate out of the skid and drive to safety, all thanks to the car’s superior suspension system. Both De Gaulle and his wife came out unharmed. Two of the president’s motorcycle bodyguards, were however killed in the bullet fire.

Live TV

#mute