Compact segment firmly in driver's seat in Maruti's growth story

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India's compact models, including premium hatchbacks such as Swift and Baleno and sedan Dzire have become the primary growth driver for the country's largest car maker accounting for almost half of its total domestic sales last fiscal.

According to an investor presentation by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the compact segment accounted for 49.7 percent of its total domestic sales in 2018-19 as compared to 45.3 percent in 2017-18.

The compact segment, including models such as new WagonR, Ignis, Celerio, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, sold 8,71,864 units in 2018-19 as against 7,48,475 units in 2017-18, up 16.5 percent.

MSI had sold a total of 17,53,700 units, including light commercial vehicle Super Carry, in the financial year ended March 2019 as against 16,53,500 units a year ago, a growth of 6.1 percent.

The mini segment comprising Alto and the old WagonR -- which was once the bread and butter for the company -- accounted for 21 percent of its total domestic sales at 3,68,990 units in 2018-19.

In 2017-18, the segment contributed 25.8 percent to the company's total domestic sales with 4,27,183 units.

The mini segment sales dipped by 13.6 percent in 2018-19 as compared to the previous year despite the fact that Alto retained the tag as the best-selling model in 2018-19 with 2,59,401 units as compared to 2,58,539 units in the previous year.

"The decline in the mini segment sales was also partly due to the new WagonR being classified in the compact segment, while the old WagonR was in the mini segment," a company official said.

The introduction of new models like Baleno in 2015 and the new versions of Swift and Dzire have helped in the compact segment becoming the primary growth driver of the company's sales, the official added.

In the financial year ended March 31, compact sedan Dzire sold 2,53,859 units as against 2,40,124 units a year ago, up 5.71 percent, while Swift clocked 2,23,924 units as against 1,75,928 units, a growth of 27.28 percent.

Premium hatchback Baleno sold 2,12,330 units in 2018-19 as against 1,90,480 units in 2017-18, a growth of 11.47 percent.

Utility vehicles (UV) comprising Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross were the third-biggest contributor accounting for 15.1 percent of MSI's total domestic sales in 2018-19 with 2,64,197 units.

In 2017-18, the UV segment accounted for 15.3 percent of the company's total domestic sales with 2,53,759 units.