Celebs and expensive cars go hand in hand. Recently, the celeb couple - Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, have taken the delivery of a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in a Spectral Blue paint scheme. The video of the delivery was shared on Instagram by Absolute India News. The couple took delivery from the brand's Lokhandwala showroom in Mumbai. Apart from the newly-acquired Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, actor Aly Goni also owns a couple of other luxury cars, namely the BMW X5 and Audi A6. Talking of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, it is one of the best-selling models of the German brand across the globe.

Coming to the interior, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is complete with opulent interior features. The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Burmester surrounds sound system, ambient lighting, touchpad with haptic feedback, wireless charging and many other such features. It also gets MBUX voice control with Mercedes me connect.

For the power source, Mithila Palkar's Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with two engine options depending on the variant i.e., 197hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (for GLC 200) and a 194hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (for GLC 220d). Both units work with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with the diesel also available with a 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The reason Mercedes-Benz GLC is a popular choice among celebrities is that it is loaded with the luxurious aura and features of the German automaker. The SUV comes in five variants for the Indian market, namely the GLC200, GLC 220d 4 MATIC, GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe, GLC 300d 4MATIC Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. It is not determined which variant of the car has been bought by the couple.

Also read - Citroen C3 First Drive Review – A credible rival to Tata Punch in India: Watch Video

The SUV comes with an off-roader exterior complete with Chrome details in the front and a 48.3-cm (19-inch) multi-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel. It also gets the Mercedes-Benz signature grill with an emblem in the centre complemented by LED lamps.