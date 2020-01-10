हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
December auto sales decline by over 13%; car sales down 8.40%

December auto sales decline by over 13%; car sales down 8.40%

New Delhi: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday (January 10) released the December sales data citing slump in December 2019 vehicle sales by 13.08%.

The latest SIAM data also said that passenger vehicle sales down by 1.24% and commercial vehicle sales down by 22.10%.

According to the latest SIAM, the latest data are:

1. A dip of 8.40% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

2. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 30.02% in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

3. Sales of Vans dipped by 53.36% in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

4. Sales of Commercial Vehicles witnessed a dip of 12.32% in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

5. Two-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 16.60% in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

6. Three-wheeler sales saw an increase of 22.10% in December’19 as compared to December’18. 

7. Total exports of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers and Two-wheelers grew by 9.90%, 5.34% and 9.91% respectively, in December'19 as compared to December'18. 

8. Total exports of Commercial Vehicles dipped by 26.81%, in December'19 as compared to December'18.

9. A total of 1,816,112 vehicles, including Passenger, Commercial, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle were produced in December'19 as against 1,916,213 in December'18, witnessing a total decline of 5.22%. 

Fame India Scheme: 2636 Electric Vehicle charging stations sanctioned in Phase-II

