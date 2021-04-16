Diving into nostalgia, Bajaj launches electric Chetak; bookings open and closed in 48 hours

New Delhi: Bajaj finally opened the bookings of its much-awaited electric scooters, Chetak, on Tuesday (April 13). However, the bookings were closed within 48 hours of the launch due to overwhelming demand. Bajaj is now assessing the situation and will re-open the bookings after reviewing the supply and production situation.

So, you may have to wait a little longer to finally get your hands on to an electric Chetak. Anyways, let’s deep diver into the features, price and how you can book your electric Bajaj Chetak the next time it’s up for bookings.

Bajaj has launched Chetak in six colour options in the markets. The scooter’s seat comes with a contrast stitching pattern that gives a premium look to the electric two-wheeler. LED headlamp, tail light, telescopic front focus and stepid sets, among other features, also give Chetak a decent look.

3 years warranty on the battery

Bajaj Chetak is packed with a fixed type Li-ion battery that can be charged with a standard 5-15 ampere charger. The company claims that the scooter’s battery can run for 70,000 Km, and that’s why it is offering a warranty for three years or 50,000 Km.

Charge 25% battery in 1 hour

Chetak comes with a 3kWh battery pack which helps in charging the scooter at a super-fast speed. You can charge 25% of the scooter in just 1 hour, while it takes 5 hours to completely charge the battery.

2 new modes

The scooter has two new modes: eco mode and sports mode. In the eco mode, your scooter will run more than 95 Kms, whereas, in the sports mode, the battery will last for around 85 Kms.

Price of new Chetak

Bajaj has launched Chetak in two variants: urban and premium. The former is priced at around Rs 1,15,000, while the latter is priced at Rs 1,20,000. You can book the scooter by paying just Rs 2000 whenever the bookings go live the next time. The official website for booking is chetak.com.

When will bookings go live?

As of now, Bajaj hasn’t announced any date on which it’ll reopen the bookings for the new Chetak. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru.”

He also noted that Covid-led disruptions last year resulted in an unintended and long waiting period but despite that, the company saw very few cancellations of bookings. “We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavour to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter," he added.