Ducati Multistrada 950 S open for pre-booking; India launch set for this date

New Delhi: Italian superbike maker Ducati has opened the pre-bookings for its upcoming superbike Multistrada 950 S in India.

The Multistrada 950 S will be launched in India on 2nd November 2020. The BS6 Multistrada 950 S can be pre-booked for an initial amount of Rs 1,00,000.

Customers can book their Multistrada 950 S at their nearest Ducati dealerships and deliveries will begin in the first week of November. It will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The superbike has been built with long-range sports touring in mind. The Multistrada 950 S has been designed to ensure outstanding comfort even when fully laden. This has resulted in an ergonomic “triangle” that guarantees, for rider and passenger alike, comfort and control in varied situations, a company statement said.

“The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of Sophistication and Performance with the addition of cutting edge technology in the form of our iconic Skyhook EVO suspension, DQS, Cornering ABS, Cornering LED headlight and much more. The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety. We are excited to share this experience with the riders in India and are looking forward to see the bike on the Indian roads!,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said.

In August this year, Ducati launched the Panigale V2 in India at Rs 16.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom price Pan India). The Panigale V2 is equipped with a 955-cc twin cylinder Superquadro engine. The BS6 compliant bike is based on 6 axis IMU and a different suspension set up. The all new model also features Ducati Quick Shift (Up/Down), latest EVO 2 strategy for Ducati Traction Control and DQS, along with an all new single sided swingarm.