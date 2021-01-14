Elon Musk breaks silence on Tesla's India entry, says 'as promised': Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

New Delhi: Breaking his silence over Tesla's India entry, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he is on the way to fulfil his promise to let electric cars run on the roads of the country.

Reacting to his 41.2 million followers, Musk tweeted on making India his next destination: "As promised". The news regarding Tesla's India entry has since opened a barrage of memes on the microblogging site.

Several users took to Twitter to share the memes and jokes, that were mostly focusing on the condition of Indian roads.

Tesla cars coming to india Rohit shetty:- pic.twitter.com/oKvs5dK5m7 — Mad king (@GJhamtani) January 13, 2021

#Teslaindia

elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

People showing their hands and crossing the road in India. Tesla autopilot : pic.twitter.com/ATp5c4mh6D — The Sculpture (@theSculpture_) January 14, 2021

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/xWGvNE0lrq — Lalit (@lalpra) January 12, 2021

According to the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

Tesla is also in touch with other state governments like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to start its India operations.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said last month that Tesla will begin operations with sales in early 2021 and then "maybe" look at assembling and manufacturing vehicles in the country.