escorts

Escorts announces India's first hybrid concept tractor

Escorts claims that the hybrid tractor can be an eco-friendly and cost-effective option with power of 70HP to 75 HP, maxing out at 90HP with the hybridization option. 

Escorts announces India&#039;s first hybrid concept tractor

New Delhi: Escorts on Friday showcased India's first hybrid concept tractor at an event here. The tractor can reportedly run on both battery as well as conventional fuel.

At a time when India is looking at electric mobility in a big way, the concept tractor could prove to be a step in the right direction as far as the rural sector is concerned. The company claims that it can be an eco-friendly and cost-effective option with power of 70HP to 75 HP, maxing out at 90HP with the hybridization option. The tractor has four modes - Hybrid, in which both battery and fuel are used, all-electric mode, ICE mode, in which the tractor runs as a regular machine with internal combustion engine, and plug-in mode, in which the tractor is stationary and connected to a wall socket.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director at Escorts, said, "Through our focus on innovation and R&D, Escorts has always strived to make world-class technology-driven products available to the farming and infrastructure space. These smart technology solutions are developed to cut down on emissions and increasing fuel efficiency boost productivity and agriculture output."

The company also showcased a hybrid concept loader at the same event. This has three modes - Hybrid, ICE -Diesel and Electric -Excavator only.

escorts hybrid
