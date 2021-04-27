FASTag compulsory for all cars in Mumbai

Now Mumbaikars will have to use FASTag for their car as it has been made mandatory for road trips involving the crossing of any toll plazas across national highways in India.

To enter Mumbai, there are five toll plazas at Dahisar (Western Expressway), Mulund (Lal Bahadur Shastri Road), Mulund (East Expressway), Airoli (Mulund-Airoli Road) and Vashi (Siva-Panvel Road) and these FASTags have become important now.

The Union government had earlier made it mandatory for all vehicles passing through any toll plaza to have FASTags from February 15 failing which they have to pay double the toll as a penalty.

This could benefit more than 20,000 to 25,000 vehicle owners and will further reduce the jams caused due to it. Also, customers can now do it online through FASTag and then they can get a pass for it.

FASTags were made mandatory Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge and Mumbai-Pune Expressway from January 1, 2021. A FASTag is valid from the date of issuance for a period of 5 years.

