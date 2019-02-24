हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toyota

Fire at Aero India Show 2019 parking: Toyota reaches out to affected customers

Customers who lost their vehicles in the blaze can contact Toyota at 180042500001 and 08066293001 for assistance on insurance, towing and similar facilities.

Reuters Photo

At least 300 vehicles - including cars and two-wheelers - were charred in a massive fire that broke out in the parking space just outside the Aero India Show 2019 venue at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on Saturday. While there were no injuries reported, the gloomy site of vehicles completely burnt painted a dreary picture.

Reaching out to its customers who may have lost their vehicles in the massive blaze, Toyota Kirloskar Motors late on Saturday night issued a special contact number - 180042500001 and 08066293001 - for assistance. Customers who may have either completely lost their vehicles to this blaze or have suffered damage of any kind here are being promised on-site assistance from Toyota's insurance arm.

Customers requiring additional facilities related to insurance claim, special towing assistance and similar help will be put on conference call with the concerned Bengaluru dealers' customer relations for coordination purposes.

