First Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS rolls out of Chennai plant

Chennai: Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday rolled out its first Grand i10 NIOS at its factory here, the company said.

"This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai, with over 2.7 million happy customers worldwide the i10 brand (i10 and GRAND i10) has been one of the most loved hatchback," S.S. Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying in a company statement.

"And today we are set to create history again with the Global First - roll out of 3rd Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, which will set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment while creating Brilliant Ownership experience for our customers, he added.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the third generation in i10 series following i10 and Grand i10 models, will be available in six colour variants of fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, aqua teal and alpha blue, priced between Rs 5-7.65 lakh.