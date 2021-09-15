हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Argo AI

Ford, Walmart and Argo AI team up to launch autonomous vehicle delivery service

The move comes as consumer expectations shift to next-day or same-day delivery, particularly in urban areas with a higher concentration of deliveries. Initial integration testing is expected to begin later this year..

Representational Image

Self-driving startup Argo AI, automaker Ford Motor Co and Walmart Inc will together launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C, the companies said on Wednesday.

Initial integration testing is expected to begin later this year, the companies added.The move comes as consumer expectations shift to next-day or same-day delivery, particularly in urban areas with a higher concentration of deliveries. (Also read: Telecom, IT shares lift Sensex, Nifty to all-time highs )

The multi-city service will allow Walmart customers to place online orders of groceries and other popular items for autonomous delivery to their homes.

Argo`s cloud-based system will integrate with Walmart`s online ordering platform to route orders and schedule package deliveries. Ford`s self-driving test vehicles with Argo`s self-driving system will then deliver the orders to customers.

"This collaboration will further our mission to get products to the homes of our customers with unparalleled speed," said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile delivery at Walmart in the United States. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees could get 3% DA hike soon, here’s how to calculate DA hike)

Walmart had previously partnered with General Motor`s Cruise on a self-driving delivery pilot and with self-driving vehicle startups Gatik and Nuro to explore delivery through autonomous vehicles.

Tags:
Argo AIFord Motor CoWalmart Inc
Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore PLI scheme to bolster auto sector, local manufacturing

