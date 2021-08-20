हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Driving License

Forgot your driving license, vehicle registration certificate? THESE apps will save you from traffic police

A notice issued by the government revealed that these documents are totally valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Forgot your driving license, vehicle registration certificate? THESE apps will save you from traffic police

The Delhi government has recently announced that its citizens should not worry about carrying their driving licenses, registration certificates, etc at all times. Instead, they can easily store these documents in the Digi-locker or m-Parivahan mobile apps and show them for verification to the traffic police officials and transport department.

A notice issued by the government revealed that these documents are totally valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The electronic record of driving license and registration certificate which is made available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also seen to be at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

Notably, these soft copies or digital copies will not be accepted as the original records of a person’s license and registration certificate if they are kept in any other form.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Driving LicenseDigiLockerMotor Vehicles ActMobile apps
Next
Story

Mahindra XUV700: Compare price and features of MX Series, AdrenoX AX3, AdrenoX AX5 and AdrenoX AX7 variants

Must Watch

PT15M46S

When will the world understand the pain of Afghan children ?