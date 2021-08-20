Forgot your driving license, vehicle registration certificate? THESE apps will save you from traffic police

The Delhi government has recently announced that its citizens should not worry about carrying their driving licenses, registration certificates, etc at all times. Instead, they can easily store these documents in the Digi-locker or m-Parivahan mobile apps and show them for verification to the traffic police officials and transport department.

A notice issued by the government revealed that these documents are totally valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The electronic record of driving license and registration certificate which is made available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also seen to be at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

Notably, these soft copies or digital copies will not be accepted as the original records of a person’s license and registration certificate if they are kept in any other form.

Live TV

#mute