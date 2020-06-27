Fuel price hiked for 21st day in a row; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre in Delhi

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the 21st day in a row on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with both petrol and diesel prices crossing Rs 80-mark in the national capital.

Following the fresh surge, Diesel is now priced at Rs 80.40 per litre and petrol will cost Rs 80.38 per litre in Delhi, taking rates up by 25 paise for petrol and 21 paise for diesel in 20 days.

Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossed the rate of petrol in the national capital on Wednesday (June 24) hitting Rs 79.76 a litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT.

However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month.

Earlier in May, the Delhi government had increased 30 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from 16.75 percent earlier and 30 percent from 27 percent on petrol, which lead to a price gap of Rs 7.3 per litre between the two fuel.

Other metro cities like Mumbai and Kolkata also saw a surge in the fuel price where Mumbai saw 21 and 17 paise hike in petrol and diesel prices, Kolkata saw around 21 paise hike, while Chennai saw 19 and 15 paise hike per litre on petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

