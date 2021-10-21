Fuel prices reach all time high: Top electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 Lakh - Tata, MG and more

New Delhi: The fuel prices in India are skyrocketting with petrol and diesel reaching an all time high. While diesel is touching Rs 100 per litre, petrol is now touching Rs 110 per litre. In fact, petrol prices in all four metros has crossed Rs 100 per litre for the very first time in the history of India. These rising fuel prices have become a cause of concern for commoners, who are shelling out more than ever for buying a vehicle and then paying hefty amount on fuel. On the top of that, global warming, pollution and other factors are also hampering the buying decision of a car buyer.

These factors have forced governments across the globe to push for electric mobility and India is no different. Under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vision of Nitin Gadkari - Road, Transport and Highways Minister, India is slowly, but steadily embracing electric cars. We give you a list of most popular electric cars in the Indian market under Rs 25 Lakh right now.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors has turned the tables to its favor in no time and has become India's third largest carmaker. While conventional petrol and diesel cars responsible for Tata's much found success, electric mobility is something Tata Motors is pushing ardently. Tata recently launched the new Tigor EV in India at Rs 11.99 Lakh, making it the India's most affordable electric car. The new Tigor gets Ziptron technology and has a 312 km electric range (claimed). The older-gen Tigor is now sold as Xpress-T for fleet owners only.

Tata Nexon EV

There are a plenty of reasons why Tata Nexon has become India's most selling electric car in no time. Launched just a couple of years ago, Tata Nexon EV has made a mark for itself as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival. Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 312 km on a single charge. It gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque. The Nexon EV can be charged with a 15A socket in 8.5 hours and with a fast charger, the battery can be replenished to 80 percent in about 60 minutes.

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India recently launched updated ZS EV in India that comes extended range and minor body changes. The updated ZS EV 2021 is priced at Rs 20.99 lakhs comes with a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 KM. The motor puts out 143bhp and 350Nm of torque which gets it from a standstill to a 100kmph in just 8.5 second. In terms of charging, you get a free home mounted AC charger rated at 7.4 KW and MG has also installed 50kW DC Fast chargers at its dealerships. The MG ZS EV can be bought in two variants – Excite & Exclusive.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric was the first electric SUv to launch in India, but remains unchangerd ever since it was first introduced. Starting with the battery, the Kona Electric gets 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery which, according to Hyundai, offers an ARAI claimed a range of 452 km. This is the highest claimed mileage for any electric car under Rs 25 lakh in India. The Hyundai Kona Electric is priced at Rs 23.79 Lakh and can do 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds. Like other brands, Hyundai is also offering home mounted AC charger and DC chargers across the dealerships.

