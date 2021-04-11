Get THESE benefits after booking Toyota car from SBI YONO app

India’s largest bank State Bank of India is providing benefits if you wish to buy a Toyota car and for that to happen, you need to book the car via SBI’s YONO app.

Accessories will be available on booking from the YONO app - SBI has collaborated with Toyota and therefore, you can buy the car with the SBI YONO app. Also, you can get the car’s accessories worth Rs 5,000. It is therefore required to book the Toyota car from the SBI YONO app itself.

Discount on interest on car finance - If you book Toyota's car from the SBI YONO app and finance it, then you get a 0.25 percent concession on the interest rate. Besides that, you can get many other offers on booking a car from the YONO app.

SBI Loans on these cars - Earlier, SBI on booking of new Tata Safari and Renault Kiger offered loan facility on zero processing fees.

