Getting turbo-charged petrol SUV? Check out these 6 smart offerings under Rs 10 lakh

The Indian car market is one of the most competitive markets across the world, where the customers demand much more at a lesser price.

The Indian road conditions are one the most challenging in the world and this has created a new segment in the market. The sub-compact SUV is good looking, they offer great space and can be managed even when the streets go wrong. These cars offer great security and a desirability quotient.

The manufacturers are coming up with powerful yet extremely frugal compact turbocharged petrol engines for these cars. The segment is filled with turbo engines. Let's take a look at what all is offered here:

Nissan Magnite

Nissan has found a game-changer with its Magnite. The car has scored a healthy four stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. Nissan Magnite is available in five trims: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

Nissan Magnite gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which churns out 100PS of power and 160Nm of peak torque. This three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT transmission is on offer too.

Nissan Magnite comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car comes with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Magnite offers LED headlights with Day Time Running lamps. The car comes with automatic climate control and has rear AC vents for passenger comfort.

Nissan Magnite comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, and electronic stability control as safety features.

Nissan has recently hiked the overall prices of the car. The base XE trim now starts at Rs 5.45 lakh and goes till 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is the newest entrant to the sub-compact SUV segment and it does bring freshness to the segment. Renault has priced Kiger strategically which makes it the most affordable car in the entire segment. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and a peak torque of 160Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and also has an option of CVT automatic transmission.

Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets a fully digital instrument console with a 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID). The car has automatic climate control, wireless charging, PM 2.5 cabin air filter and also gets three driving modes including Eco, Normal and Sports.

Renault Kiger is priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh and goes till Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is the top-selling offering in the entire segment.

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 119bhp and a peak torque of 172Nm. The Turbo petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Hyundai Venue is loaded with features such as an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, rear ac vents, air purifier, etc.

Hyundai Venue starts at Rs. 6.87 lakh and goes till Rs. 11.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet

Kia is known to offer the greatest feature in their car and Sonet is no exception to it. Kia Sonet is the most feature-rich offering in the segment. There is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm peak torque. This engine is mated to iMT gearbox and a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Kia Sonet gets features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system with UVO connectivity suite, fully digital instrument panel, a 4.2-inch Multi-information Display (MID). The car gets ventilated front seats, type pressure monitoring system (TPMS), mood-lighting, BOSE sound system, air purifier with Virus Protect feature, wireless charging, electric sunroof, three driving modes which include Eco, Normal and Sport. There are three traction modes which include Snow, Mud and Sand.

Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 6.8 lakh and goes till Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular and safe choices in this segment. Tata Nexon has an impressive 5-star safety rating at the Global NCAP. Nexon gets dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with a pre-tensioner, load-limiter and crash-locking tongue for driver and passenger safety.

Tata Nexon gets a turbo petrol engine as standard in all variants. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 120PS of power and a peak torque of 170Nm. This turbo petrol mill is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT transmission.

Additionally, Nexon gets an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, Child-safety door locks.

Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 300

The car is India's highest-scoring model on the Global NCAP safety test. Mahindra XUV 300 is based on SsangYong Tivoli and is a tried and tested product. According to the report given by Global NCAP, the XUV 300 scored a respectable 16.42 out of 17 for the adult occupant protection at the front.

Mahindra XUV 300 gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 110PS of power and a peak torque of 200Nm. This engine offers the most amount of torque in the entire segment. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT transmission.

Mahindra XUV 300 is priced from Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 12.55 lakh.