Good news for motorists! No Toll tax if queue longer than 100 meters

New Delhi: In what would come as a respite for the motorists, they will not have to pay tax at the Toll Plazas if the queue is longer than 100 meters.

For the purpose, even yellow lines will be drawn at toll collection points, directing the toll contractor to waive of toll for motorists if the traffic goes beyond the yellow line.

The rules are in concomitance with the rules of the National Highway Authority, whereby no toll plazas can make motorists wait for more than 3 minutes. And if the wait period exceeds the said time then toll will not be deducted from the motorist.

In fact, in an RTI response, a couple of years ago, the NHAI had said that there is a total waiting time of 3 minutes, exceeding which, there is a provision to pass the vehicle free of cost.

The NHAI had rolled out the electronic toll collection programme across India in December 2019 on its over 500 toll plazas while doubling toll charges from the vehicles entering FASTag lanes without the tag.

It may be recalled that government had in February this year Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTag will be mandatory on all the toll plaza lanes. The vehicles without FASTags or without valid, functional FASTagentering will be penalised with double the cost of the toll assigned to the respective vehicle.

In March last announced temporarily suspending toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced on March 25.

