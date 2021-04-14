Good news! Uber Pledges free rides to amp up Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi NCR

In a bid to boost the third phase of India’s vaccination drive, Uber is committing free rides worth Rs 1.5 crores for the residents of Delhi NCR. The package offered to the Government of Delhi is a part of Uber's recently announced pledge to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs. Overall, the cab-hailing major is offering free rides worth Rs 10 Cr across 34 cities and Union Territories.

Uber users will get free rides worth Rs 150 to and fro from vaccination centres across the capital city. Any user eligible for vaccination can benefit from Uber's initiative to travel free of cost to the nearest vaccination centre.

A user needs to enter a redeemable promo code '10M21V' to get a free ride to the vaccination hub in a safer and easier way. Users will get only two rides free with this promo code which is capped to a maximum benefit of Rs 150. Uber app will show the final prices of the ride once the coupon has been applied by users.

Besides being a big help for Delhi NCR citizens, Uber's decision will also help its driver-partners to get more earning opportunities at a time when cab-hailing services across the country are suffering from the pandemic blues.



Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said on the efforts, "We feel privileged to support the Government of Delhi in its mission to vaccinate the citizens and rebuild the communities.” He added that the company’s efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safer and timely transport options for all eligible for vaccination.

