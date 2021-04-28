Harley Davidson 2021 range prices revealed by Hero MotorCorp, check here

On Wednesday (April 28), Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson revealed the prices of the latter’s 2021 bike models. Early in 2021, Hero had set up a separate business unit to sell Harley-Davidson vehicles in India.
Here’s a detailed price list of Harley-Davidson 2021 models:
IRON 883™ : Rs 10,11,000
FORTY-EIGHTTM : Rs 11,75,000
SOFTAILTM STANDARD : Rs 15,25,000
STREET BOBTM : Rs 15,99,000
FAT BOBTM 114 : Rs 16,75,000
PAN AMERICATM 1250 : Rs 16,90,000
PAN AMERICATM 1250 SPECIAL : Rs 19,99,000
FAT BOYTM 114 : Rs 20,90,000
HERITAGE CLASSIC : Rs 21,49,000
ELECTRA GLIDETM STANDARD : Rs 24,99,000
ROAD KINGTM : Rs 26,99,000
STREET GLIDETM SPECIAL : Rs 31,99,000
ROAD GLIDETM SPECIAL : Rs 34,99,000
In its official statement, Hero MotoCorp revealed that the Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will soon launch in India at a starting price of Rs 16,90,000. Harley Davidson had revealed the bike globally on 22 February 2021.
Hero MotoCorp’s Head of Premium Segment Business Unit, Ravi Avalur, said that the line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. He added that the 2021 range appeals to a broader consumer segment.
Harley-Davidson Motor Company Vice President-Marketing Theo Keetell said, “The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever.”
