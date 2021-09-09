Here’s how Ford’s exit from India will impact resale of Figo, Aspire, EcoSport models

New Delhi: After years of struggle and piling up of losses to the tune of billions of dollars, Ford has become the latest carmaker to exit the Indian automobile market. The American automobile manufacturer sold Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour, among other four-wheelers in the Indian car market.

The sale of the current models of all the above-mentioned cars will cease till dealers’ stock last. However, the big question that arises now is what will happen to the resale of Ford’s popular cars such as Figo and Aspire and EcoSport.

Lakhs of Indians currently own four-wheelers manufactured and sold by Ford. In what could be a major respite for all such car owners, Ford has said that the company is going to provide full customer support operations. Customers will also get aftermarket parts and warranty support services from the company.

Giving such assurance is likely to provide confidence to sellers planning to sell their old Ford four-wheelers. Buyers could also show some interest if the company continues to offer its services.

However, for a clearer picture, we may have to wait a little more to understand how Ford’s resale market will be impacted by its exit. Moreover there hasn’t been any announcement by Ford whether the firm will buy back the existing models or not.

Ford Motor Company’s president and CEO Jim Farley said, “I want to be clear that Ford will continue taking care of our valued customers in India, working closely with Ford India’s dealers, all of whom have supported the company for a long time. India remains strategically important for us and, thanks to our growing Ford Business Solutions team, will continue to be a large and important employee base for Ford globally.”

Moreover, Ford will continue to operate select outlets in India to maintain its presence in the country. The automaker will sell its exclusive cars such as the Mustang coupe and Mustang Mach-E electric, among others, from the stores.

president and managing director of Ford India noted that the carmaker has a long and proud history in India. "We are committed to taking care of our customers and working closely with employees, unions, dealers and suppliers to care for those affected by the restructuring," he added.