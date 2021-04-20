हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp to suspend operations at all plants from Apr 22-May 1 due to rise in COVID cases

Hero MotoCorp to suspend operations at all plants from Apr 22-May 1 due to rise in COVID cases

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is temporarily stopping operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units, as per its annual report.

The Global Parts Center (GPC) is located at Neemrana. "Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 May 1 basis the local scenario," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants, it added.

"The shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter," Hero MotoCorp said.

All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period, it said, adding all corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

