High security number plate, colour coded fuel plate mandatory in Delhi from October 1 – How to apply? Explained in 10 easy steps

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s transport department has started online registration for the process applying of high-security number plates, making it easier for the residents of Delhi. Now, the car owners can register for number plates by visiting the official website of Delhi's transport ministry and filling in the required credentials.

For High security number plate, user needs to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration.

Now users will have to choose between the option of private and public transport.

The owner will further have to mark the fuel type- petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petro and proceed with marking the vehicle category.

Now in the vehicle category, you will have to choose options like car, scooter, motorcycle, auto etc.

The car owner will also have to fill the brand details of their vehicle.

Now you will have to choose options for states, after which you will see dealer details.

The vehicle information to be filled during the process includes the registration number, registration date, engine number, chassis number.

Now a new window will open, where you will have to fill in your personal details that includes his/her personal details like mobile number, address.

Now you will have to feed in the details of booking of the vehicle like the day, time etc.

Once you finish all the details, you will proceed to payment. On completing the process an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and the process will be generated.

However, some dealers are also making the service available offline where customers will be charged Rs 600-1100 for the four-wheeler, Rs 300-400 for the two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's transport department has said that vehicles registered in Delhi before April 2019 will have to install High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) and color-coded fuel stickers. Currently, there are 30 lakh vehicles in the capital that need HSRP and stickers. The department said that the government is going to start a campaign soon for this.

It has been reported that after the Delhi government’s decision, application for HSRP has been doubled. From the erstwhile booking of 200-250 applicants, now the booking has increased to that of 3,000 applicants.