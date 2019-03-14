हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HMSI launches CB Unicorn with ABS at Rs 78,815

The company has also introduced combi brake system (CBS) with equalizer in its popular models CB Shine (drum variant), CD Dream DX and NAVi.

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Wednesday said it has launched its 150cc bike CB Unicorn with ABS (anti-lock braking system), priced at Rs 78,815 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company has also introduced combi brake system (CBS) with equalizer in its popular models CB Shine (drum variant), CD Dream DX and NAVi.

The 2019 CB Shine CBS is priced at Rs 58,338, CD110 Dream CBS is tagged at Rs 50,028, while 2019 NAVi CBS is priced at Rs 47,110 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), HMSI said in a statement. PTI MSS

