Honda CBR650R bookings open, priced at Rs 8 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has opened bookings for its new model CBR650R in the sports middleweight segment.

Revealed at the 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, the CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. The bike will be available in 2 colours - Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic. Honda said that bookings are now open from Honda exclusive Wing World outlets across India at Rs 15,000.

Priced at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the new CBR650R comes equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine.

“From rapid downshifting to smoothly controlled corner entry, the Assist/Slipper Clutch allows you to confidently experience the thrills of the CBR650R while Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to,” the company said in a statement.

The CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor. The bike comes with new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks. The bike comes with dual radial-mount calipers and dual channel ABS for improved balance,

The CBR650R features new styling with its sharp, aggressive lines and extended side fairings plus super-short rear section. Modern full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp, digital LCD display and handlebars clip-on below the top yoke.