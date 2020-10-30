Honda CR-V Special Edition launched in India –Check out price, new features and more

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has launched the new special edition of the CR-V SUV to bring festive cheers to its buyers in the country.

Honda CR-V Special Edition has been priced at Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a host of new interior and exterior features.

Among the new features in the Honda CR-V Special Edition are active cornering light, front parking sensors, 4-way power assistant passenger seat, hands-free power tailgate, door mirror auto retractable, running board, door mirror garnish and step illumination.

The Honda CR-V Special Edition will be offered in 4 Cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC Petrol 2WD engine. The 1997 CC car produces maximum Power (kW [ps] @ rpm) of 113 [154] @ 6 500 and maximum Torque (Nm @ rpm) of 189 @ 4300. Honda claims Fuel Efficiency of 14.4 kmpl for the car.

The interior of the Honda CR-V Special Edition boasts of premium ivory leather upholstery, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, 8-way power driver seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power assistant passenger seat – new premium wood finish garnish on dashboard & doors, adjustable seatbelt height, 2nd row 60:40 split with recline, silver inside door handles and tonneau cover.

On the exterior the Honda CR-V Special Edition has Full LED Headlights with Auto On-Off, LED Guide Type Daytime Running Light (DRL), LED Front Fog Lights, LED Turn Indicators Integrated on Door Mirrors, LED Tail & Brake Lights, LED High Mount Stop Lamp, panoramic sunroof, roof rails, tailgate spoiler, bumper skid garnish with silver paint, r18 diamond cut alloys wheels, front signature chrome grille, door lower garnish with chrome accent, chrome tailgate garnish, chrome garnish around fog lights, chrome beltline & windowline garnish, shark fin antenna and front & rear mudguard.

The car has 17.8cm Touchscreen Advanced Display Audio, Seamless Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto & Apple Carplay).

For safety, it has Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) Body Structure, Dual i-SRS Airbags for Driver & Front Passenger, Front side Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handling Assist(AHA) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).