Honda Jazz 2020 launched in India at Rs 7.50 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), on Wednesday launched its premium hatchback New Honda Jazz with refreshed looks, premium styling, a new flagship grade Jazz ZX alongwith segment leading features.

The Honda Jazz 2020 Manual comes at a starting price of Rs 7.50 lakh and goes upto Rs 8.74 lakh while the CVT version comes at Rs 8.50 lakh and goes upto Rs 9.74 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Jazz line-up has been enriched with the addition of a new flagship grade ZX. With the addition of ZX grade, the New Jazz will now be available in 3 feature-packed grades - V, VX and ZX in Petrol in both Manual and CVT variants. The New Jazz will be available with a choice of 5 colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

In the exterior, the Honda Jazz comes with several refinements including New Chrome accentuated High Gloss Black Grill, Advanced LED package of New LED Headlamp (Inline Shell) with DRL, New LED Fog lamps, Signature Rear LED Wing Light and Newly-designed front and rear bumpers. The most striking feature of the New Jazz is the newly introduced Segment Exclusive ‘One Touch Electric Sunroof’ which will set a new trend among premium hatchbacks.

The interiors of the New Jazz offer a super spacious, premium and comfortable cabin. The interiors boast of Soft Touchpad Dashboard, Cruise Control, Auto AC with Touchscreen Control Panel, Multi Information Combimeter with LCD display and ECO ASSIST Ambient Rings, Steering mounted audio, telephony and voice controls, One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination and Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote. The New Jazz also offers a highly convenient and massive 354L of cargo space, which is again the segment best.

The New Jazz will be powered by Honda’s well acclaimed and BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both Manual and 7 speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) variants. The engine delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced 5-speed Manual transmission delivering an impressive fuel efficiency of 16.6 km/L as per test data. The automatic variant of the New Jazz comes with Honda’s advanced CVT technology from Earth Dreams Technology Series and offers a fuel economy of 17.1 km/L. The Honda said that the new Jazz is the only car in its segment which is equipped with race inspired steering wheel mounted Paddle Shifters in CVT variants to control shifts for a more spirited driving experience.

The New Jazz is the DIGIPAD 2.0 - an advanced infotainment system. The 17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, newly introduced Weblink and a host of advanced functionality like Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

The New Jazz is equipped with a range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants. It features Honda’s own Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body which enhances self-protection while mitigating damage to other vehicles in the event of a collison. Safety features include Standard Dual Front SRS Airbags, ABS with EBD, Multi-View Rear Camera with Guidelines, Rear parking Sensor, Driver Side Window One touch up/down operation with pinch guard, Impact Mitigating Front Head Rests, Immobilizer anti – theft system, Pedestrian Injury mitigation technology amongst others.