Honda Jazz 2020

Honda Jazz 2020 with One Touch Electric Sunroof open for pre-launch bookings --Know features and more

The New Jazz will be powered by BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol engine .

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has started the pre-launch bookings of its upcoming New Jazz 2020.

The refreshed New Jazz has been built to offer sporty new styling, class-leading packaging, advanced technology & functions and one class above experience. Loaded with a host of innovative and refined upgrades, the New Jazz will be powered by BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol engine available in both Manual and CVT transmission and will come equipped with world-class safety features.

The Honda New Jazz will include New High Gloss Black Grill with Chrome accents, Advanced LED package of New LED Headlamp (Inline Shell) with DRL, New LED Fog lamps, Signature Rear LED Wing Light and Newly-designed front and rear bumpers. Furthermore.

The premium hatchback  will also boast of ‘One Touch Electric Sunroof’ and Segment unique ‘One Touch Electric Sunroof’ and upscale convenience of Cruise Control, Smart Entry and Push Button Start/Stop system in both Manual and CVT. It is the only car in its segment which is equipped with steering-wheel-mounted unique dual mode “Paddle Shift” option for CVT variants which accounted for almost 70% of total Jazz sales in the market last year, Honda said.

The New Jazz can be pre-booked with an amount of Rs 21 000 at all authorized HCIL dealerships across the country. The car can also be booked online through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website at Rs 5000.

“We are excited to open the bookings for the new Jazz which is slated for launch later this month. The new Jazz with its stylish sporty new look, outstanding interior package and segment-unique One Touch Electric Sunroof will appeal to the customers who are looking for the absolute best in the segment,” Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

“Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment,” he added.

The Jazz is a versatile premium hatchback in Honda’s global line-up and is appreciated worldwide for its stylish looks, unique packaging, super spacious cabin, high-quality interiors and driving enjoyment.

Tags:
Honda Jazz 2020Honda JazzHonda
