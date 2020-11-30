Honda launches special 20th anniversary edition of Activa 6G --Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has launched the special 20th anniversary edition of Activa 6G, celebrating Activa's two decades of successful run in the country.

The 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G is available in 2 variants (Standard & Deluxe) and is priced at Rs 66,816 for Standard and Rs 68,316 for Deluxe (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana).

The overall appeal of 20th anniversary edition Activa 6G is enhanced by the all new colour – Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails. Providing more distinctive look are the shiny embossed 20th year anniversary logo and the special golden Activa logo in the bike. The bike also features instantly recognizable new stripes on front. The bike comes with black steel wheels on both front and has brown inner cover and seats. Enclosing the compact weight crankshaft is the black crankcase cover.

The BSVI engine powered Activa 6G is developed with as many as 26 patent applications and a plethora of advanced features. The Honda Activa 6G features 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, producing 10% increased mileage, the company said.

"The sophisticated and precise Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology with unique Honda ACG starter for a Silent Start every time. Adding new value to this, are the many new incredible features. The new telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance ensures smoother rider over rough roads. Moreover, the new engine start/stop switch, new external fuel lid easily accessible by the integrated dual function switch and bigger 12-inch front wheel make the Activa 6G – a true game changer," Honda added.