Two-wheeler companies offering huge discounts, offers this festive season – Check details

New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, two-wheeler companies have come up with several attractive offers to woo the customers. Major two-wheeler companies like Honda, Bajaj, Yamaha, Hero Motocorp are offering huge cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts to customers.

Here is looking at offers, discounts and cash-backs on Two-wheelers

Honda

Honda is offering the Honda Super 6 offer under which customers can save upto Rs 11,000. The offer includes low rate of interest and also 50 percent discount on EMIs for first three months.

Bajaj

Bajaj is offering the Platina 110 at a down payment of just Rs 7226. Customers can save upto Rs 2800 on this offer. The Bajaj Platina 110 100ES drum variant is available at ex-Delhi showroom price of Rs 58,304 as against its price of Rs 59,904. Meanwhile the disk variant of the bike is available at Rs 59,325 as against Rs 62,125.

Bajaj is also offering Rs 3000 savings on Pulsar Split Seat. You can get it at a down payment of Rs 8580. Pulsar 125cc Single Seat is available at Rs 69,174 as against its ex-showroom price of Rs 71,674. The Bajaj Auto offer is valid till October 31, 2020.

Yamaha

Yamaha is offering discount on its 125cc bikes including Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Ray ZR 125 Street rally. Customers will be given a gift vouher of RS 5,000 while it will be available at a down payment of Rs 999.

Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp is giving the customers cash benefits of Rs 7000 including discounts, exchange top up, loyalty top up and corporate top up. Hero is also offering two wheeler loan at interest rate of 6.99 percent. Now get any two wheeler from the company at a down payment of Rs 4,999.