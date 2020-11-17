हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda H’ness- CB350

Honda H'ness- CB350 1000 units sold in just over 20 days; get it at Rs 4,999 EMI option

Now customers can make booking for H’ness-CB350 from Honda’s BigWing website also. 

Honda H’ness- CB350 1000 units sold in just over 20 days; get it at Rs 4,999 EMI option

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has sold 1000 units of its recently launched H’ness- CB350 in just over 20 days since the deliveries commencement. 

The H’ness-CB350 is spreading fast across urban towns as well as to other tier I & II cities, HMSI said.

H’ness-CB350 has been launched in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment. HMSI globally unveiled the brand new H’ness – CB350 in September. Born with the CB DNA at its core, H’ness CB350 takes on-road sports riding to next level with 9 new patent applications and 5 first-in-segment features. The H’ness-CB350 is available in two variants – DLX & DLX Pro and comes in three colour options in each variant.

“The love and appreciation we have received for H’ness-CB350 is beyond expectations. Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H’ness-CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time.  Overwhelmed by this initial response & serve our customers better, we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

HMSI has also partnered with ICICI Bank has introducing the biggest ever festival delight. H’ness-CB350 customers will now get an irresistible deal on retail finance. For a limited period, customers can now avail finance up to 100 percent of vehicle on-road price. The H’ness-CB350 can be availed at interest of 5.6 percent. Customers can alternatively also choose to go for the attractive Rs 4,999 EMI option.

Now customers can make booking for H’ness-CB350 from Honda’s BigWing website also. 

