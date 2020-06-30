Honda opens booking for 5th Generation Honda City – Check out features

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd on Tuesday said that its 5th Generation Honda City is now available for booking.

Honda released the details of the all new 5th Generation Honda City few days ago. The much awaited Honda City 2020 embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its styling, performance, space, comfort, connectivity and safety, Honda said in a statement.

Honda has tweeted:

Connectivity takes a huge leap in the All-New 5th Generation Honda City with the Next-Gen Honda Connect. Bookings Open!

Here is all we know about the details of the Honda City 2020

Powertrain

The Honda City 2020 will have newly introduced 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC with VTC (Variable Valve Timing Control) petrol engine. Offered with All New 6 speed Manual Transmission and New 7 speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with “full-open acceleration step up-shift control” and “brake operation step down-shift control” for reduced rubber-band effect

The Honda City 2020 1.5L i-DTEC diesel will come with 6 Speed Manual Transmission with new sliding mesh type reverse gear for improved quietness.

Exterior

Attractive sporty character, three-box true sedan style with Horizontal stretched form approach, sharp horizontal character line inspired by KATANA BLADE in motion, thick long nose enhancing strength and presence, solid Wing Face with Chrome Front Grille inherited from Honda’s top-class sedans, cutting Edge Lights, full LED Headlamps with 9 LED Array Inline Shell, Integrated LED DRL and L Shaped LED Turn Signal, Z Shaped 3D Wrap-around LED Tail Lamp with LED Side Marker Lamps and 16-inch Diamond cut alloy wheel design with Shark Gray paint two tone appearance expresses strength & dynamic sportiness

Interior

Sophisticated and high-quality dashboard with real stich soft pad and woody garnish; 20.3 cm Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio; Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, High quality leather steering wheel & and shift lever and soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell and map lamp with LED interior room lamps.

Large 17.7 cm High Definition Full Color TFT Meter for Multi-Function Driver Information Interface like Trip meter, Real-time fuel efficiency, Digital speed and an innovative G-meter.

Exclusive Leather Upholstery with Contemporary Seat Design; Centre armrests & Door trims with soft pad, Rear AC Ventilation with improved Air Flow; Rear Sun Shade.

Rear visibility improvement by redesigned parcel tray & lower trunk lid, Enhanced dynamic visibility by horizontal dashboard design, Enhanced rear seat shoulder room, Best-in-class knee room & legroom to guarantee more comfort and hospitality, Top Class Trunk Capacity of 506L.

Improved Usability withstorage spaces all around the car; Smartphone tray in center panel, Easy to access Cup holders in centre console, rear arm rest and 1L bottle holders in door pockets; New and convenient sub-pockets for smartphones inside the front seat back pockets.

Safety

The Sedan will have 6 Airbags System - Dual Front i-SRS airbags, Front seat i-Side airbags and Side curtain airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Honda LaneWatch Camera.