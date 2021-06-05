Honda Shine 125 prices increased again, here’s how to buy bike at older rates till June 30

New Delhi: Honda has revised the prices of its affordable two-wheeler, Shine 125. The prices for both the drum and disc brake-equipped BS6 variants of Honda Shine 125 has been increased by Rs 1,072. This is the second price revision in the last two months.

Shine 125 BS 6 was launched by Honda in 2006, and is one of the most popular bikes in the Indian market. Last year, the automaker had announced that the bike crossed the 90 lakh sales milestone. Notably, over 10 lakh customers had bought the bike within 54 weeks of its launch.

Features of Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125 sports a 124cc, single-cylinder engine. The engine also comes with an air-cooled feature and generates a peak power of 10.7hp and a peak torque of 11Nm at 6,000 rpm. The bike comes with a five-speed gearbox.

Price of Honda Shine 125

With the revised rates, the drum and disc brake equipped-variants are retailing at Rs 71,550 and Rs 76,346, respectively. Honda has increased the prices without making any technical or cosmetic changes to one of its best selling motorcycles.

Honda Shine 125 closely competes with Bajaj Pulsar 125 in the price range. The latter’s price starts at Rs 73,427.

Cashback offer on Honda Shine 125

Honda is currently running a promotional campaign that offers a cashback of Rs 3,500 on the purchase of the Shine BS 6 motorcycle. The last date to avail the offer is June 30, 2021. With the cashback, the two price hikes won’t matter much.

